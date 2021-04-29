Strong Winds For Barrie, Orillia, Midland On Friday

Strong northwesterly winds Friday into Friday evening.

Special weather statement issued for:

City of Toronto,

York – Durham,

Barrie – Orillia – Midland,

City of Hamilton,

Bruce Peninsula – Sauble Beach – Tobermory,

Owen Sound – Blue Mountains – Northern Grey County,

Dufferin – Innisfil,

Halton – Peel,

Strong northwesterly winds gusting up to 70 to 80 km/h are forecast to develop Friday morning or near noon across the area. These strong winds will continue into Friday evening before easing.

These strong winds will toss loose objects and may cause some tree branches to break. Isolated power outages are also possible.

