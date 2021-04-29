Record Number Of Canada Summer Jobs Available For Young Canadians

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a tremendous impact on all Canadians, but especially on young Canadians.
Yesterday, the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion, Carla Qualtrough, announced that more than 150,000 Canada Summer Jobs opportunities are now available at jobbank.gc.ca/youth. There, young Canadians can look for and apply for jobs in a wide variety of fields, including community and charity work, food industries, recreation and fitness, marketing and public relations, landscaping and farm labour, and many others.
In response to the ongoing pandemic, the Government is giving employers the flexibilities to hire youth to work on a full-time or part-time basis, as well as beyond the summer months, with some placements extending to February 2022.
This year’s record-breaking number of job opportunities will help young Canadians discover different careers, gain meaningful experiences, and save up for school.
Through Budget 2021, the Government is proposing to invest an additional $5.7 billion over the next five years to help young Canadians pursue and complete their education, acquire new skills and access more work opportunities. This is on top of the $7.4 billion already invested in young Canadians during the pandemic. Thousands more young Canadians will be able to benefit from the following historic Government actions:
- 30,600 new job placements through the Youth Employment and Skills Strategy in 2021–2022;
- 220,000 job placements through Canada Summer Jobs over the program’s 2021 and 2022 seasons;
- 50,000 work-integrated learning placements through the Student Work Placement Program in 2021–2022;
- at least 85,000 work-integrated learning placements through Mitacs over the next 5 years starting in 2021–2022; and
- 28,000 training and work opportunities for young Canadians through the Canada Digital Technology Adoption program in 2021–2022.