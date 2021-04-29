Record Number Of Canada Summer Jobs Available For Young Canadians

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a tremendous impact on all Canadians, but especially on young Canadians.

Yesterday, the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion, Carla Qualtrough, announced that more than 150,000 Canada Summer Jobs opportunities are now available at jobbank.gc.ca/youth. There, young Canadians can look for and apply for jobs in a wide variety of fields, including community and charity work, food industries, recreation and fitness, marketing and public relations, landscaping and farm labour, and many others.

In response to the ongoing pandemic, the Government is giving employers the flexibilities to hire youth to work on a full-time or part-time basis, as well as beyond the summer months, with some placements extending to February 2022.

This year’s record-breaking number of job opportunities will help young Canadians discover different careers, gain meaningful experiences, and save up for school.

Through Budget 2021, the Government is proposing to invest an additional $5.7 billion over the next five years to help young Canadians pursue and complete their education, acquire new skills and access more work opportunities. This is on top of the $7.4 billion already invested in young Canadians during the pandemic. Thousands more young Canadians will be able to benefit from the following historic Government actions: