Strong Winds and More Snow Starting Saturday Afternoon

Winter weather travel advisory in effect.

Weather advisory issued for:

South River – Burk’s Falls,

Parry Sound – Muskoka,

Haliburton,

Fenelon Falls – Balsam Lake Park – Northern Kawartha Lakes,

Hazards:

Snow accumulations of 5 to 12 cm.

Strong winds gusting between 50 and 70 km/h.

Areas of reduced visibility in snow and blowing snow.

Timing:

Tonight through Saturday afternoon.

Discussion:

An Alberta Clipper will bring snowfall and strong winds across the region tonight through Saturday afternoon. With the passage of a cold front in the morning, strong northwesterly winds are expected to develop with gusts to 50 or 70 km/h possible.

Impacts:

Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas.

For road conditions and other traveller information from the Ministry of Transportation, visit https://www.ontario.ca/511, https://www.twitter.com/511Ontario, or call 5-1-1.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.