Man Guilty And Fined For Catching And Retaining 12 Walleye Over His Limit

Ronald Ouellette of Kapuskasing pleaded guilty to catching and retaining 12 walleye over his limit and received $4,200 in fines, a 10-year fishing suspension, forfeiture of all walleye, boat and all fishing equipment used in the commission of the offence.

He also received a two-year prohibition order not to possess fishing equipment, nor be in the company of anyone in possession of fishing equipment for the purpose of fishing.

In addition, Ouelette pleaded guilty to dumping empty beer bottles in the water and to having open liquor bottles while operating a boat and received a $500 fine for each of these offences.