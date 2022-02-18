Man Guilty And Fined For Catching And Retaining 12 Walleye Over His Limit

Ronald Ouellette of Kapuskasing pleaded guilty to catching and retaining 12 walleye over his limit and received $4,200 in fines, a 10-year fishing suspension, forfeiture of all walleye, boat and all fishing equipment used in the commission of the offence.
He also received a two-year prohibition order not to possess fishing equipment, nor be in the company of anyone in possession of fishing equipment for the purpose of fishing.
In addition, Ouelette pleaded guilty to dumping empty beer bottles in the water and to having open liquor bottles while operating a boat and received a $500 fine for each of these offences.
Pierre Lecuyer of Moonbeam pleaded guilty to catching and retaining 10 walleye over his limit and received $3,130 in fines and forfeiture of his fishing equipment.
Court heard that on June 5, 2020 conservation officers were conducting a planned surveillance operation on the Mattagami River north of Kapuskasing to monitor illegal fishing. Ouellette and Lecuyer were both observed catching and retaining over-limits of walleye.
Both men attempted to hide their illegal activity by claiming the fish belonged to a First Nation member, which was false. Ouellette was also observed with open liquor in a boat and dumping bottles of beer into the river throughout the day.
Justice of the Peace Jean Marie Blier heard the case for Ronald Ouellette in the Ontario Court of Justice, Kapuskasing, on February 8, 2022. In the case of Ronald Ouellette, the courts took into consideration his long history of offences related to hunting and fishing.
Justice of the Peace Pierre Leclerc heard the case for Pierre Lecuyer in the Ontario Court of Justice, Kapuskasing, on July 27, 2021.