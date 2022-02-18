Bracebridge Wishes Collin Cameron Good Luck In Beijing

Local athlete Collin Cameron is preparing to head to Beijing to compete at the 2022 Paralympic Games in Para Nordic Skiing.

“On behalf of Council and the residents of Bracebridge, I wish Collin all the best at the Winter Paralympics in Beijing,” said Mayor Graydon Smith. “He’s an incredible athlete whose dedication and determination to excel is an inspiration to us all. We are so proud and excited for you, and behind you all the way!”

“I am delighted to wish Collin good luck and safe travels as he heads to Beijing to compete in Para Nordic Skiing in the 2022 Paralympics,” said MPP Norman Miller. “I know that all of Parry Sound – Muskoka will be cheering him on from home. We are all so proud to see local talent represent Canada on the biggest sporting stage in the world.”

Collin first tried Para Nordic Skiing in November 2015 at an identification camp in Canmore, Alberta, and he began competing in January 2016. Collin won three bronze medals in a very successful Paralympic Games debut in 2018.

He was third in the 7.5 kilometre and 15-kilometre races in the biathlon and helped Canada to third in the open cross-country relay. He has had successful skiing seasons since then, and is looking forward to representing his country in Beijing.

The games are set to start March 4, 2022. Tune in to Para Nordic Skiing to catch Collin’s race.