Good News As RVH Is Set To Ease Visitor Restrictions

With decreasing numbers of COVID-19 cases in the region and in alignment with the next phase of Ontario’s reopening plan, Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) is lifting some visitor restrictions.

Effective Monday, February 21, 2022, one visitor per patient, four visits a week, for one-hour visits is permitted. Patients can designate up to two visitors. All visits must be booked by contacting the patient care unit directly, and all visitors must show identification and proof of either double-vaccination or a valid exemption.

For those having procedures in the Operating Room, Endoscopy Suites, Interventional Radiology or in the Cardiac Intervention Unit, visitors are still not allowed unless support is required and if space allows proper physical distancing. In the Emergency department, patients will be allowed one visitor only if support is required and approved by the care team.

Exceptions to the policy include, but are not limited to, end of life; childbirth; paediatrics; Neonatal Intensive Care Unit; and some vulnerable patients.

Visiting hours for Inpatient Units are: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. daily. For Mental Health: 4 to 8 p.m. daily.

Please visitt www.rvh.on.ca for complete details or call your care team directly.

“Patient safety is always our number one priority and we are pleased that the latest indicators showing declines in COVID cases and hospitalizations allow us to lift some of the tight restrictions we needed to impose during the height of the fifth wave,” says Janice Skot, president and CEO. “We will continue to monitor cases in the healthcare centre, regionally and within the province, and we will make a recommendation to further lift restrictions when it is safe to do so.” RVH said in a press release.