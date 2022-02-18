Man Charged Again After Multiple Break And Enters In Orillia And Ramara

The Orillia OPP have made an arrest in relations to multiple break and enters in the City of Orillia and Township of Ramara.

The male is known to police.

On February 16, 2022, shortly after 11:30 p.m., the Orillia OPP received a call from a concerned citizen who observed a suspicious vehicle at a construction site on West Street North in the City of Orillia.

A short time later, a vehicle matching the description was located by officers, however, the driver drove off upon seeing police.

A better description of the vehicle and licence plate was obtained. The vehicle was later located, unoccupied, on Rama Road. Central Region Canine (K9) and Emergency Response Team members (ERT) were called in to assist with locating the suspect(s).

While investigating this incident, another call was received from a citizen who observed the suspect attempting to steal a snow machine off their property.

Officers attended the area and observed a motor vehicle driving away. A spike belt was deployed by officers from Rama Police Service, causing the vehicle to stop. The suspect fled into the nearby bushes. Central Region ERT and K9 attended that scene and were able to locate the suspect, placing him into custody without incident.

As a result of the investigation, police arrested and charged 33-year-old Gaston Gagnon of Orillia, with:

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime – nine counts

Possession of Break and Enter Instruments

Flight from Police

Theft over $5,000

Theft under $5,000

Break and Enter

Trespass at Night

Breach of Probation

The accused was held in custody for a bail hearing on February 17, 2022, at the Ontario Court of Justice, Orillia.

Anyone who has information regarding thefts from construction sites, or break and enters in the Orillia, Ramara, Severn or Oro-Medonte areas, is asked to contact the Orillia OPP at 705-326-3536 or 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or https://ontariocrimestoppers.ca/.