Some Abbott Infant Formula Products Recalled Due To Cronobacter Sakazakii And Salmonella

Abbott is recalling certain Abbott brand powdered infant formula products from storez due to possible Cronobacter sakazakii and Salmonella contamination.
The recalled products have been sold nationally.
What you should do
- If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor
- Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home or establishment
- Do not consume the recalled products
- Do not serve, use, sell, or distribute the recalled products
- Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased
Food contaminated with Cronobacter sakazakii may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Although Cronobacter sakazakii is not commonly linked to human illness, in rare cases it can cause serious or fatal infections. Cronobacter sakazakii can cause rare bloodstream and central nervous system infections and has been associated with severe intestinal infection (necrotizing enterocolitis) and blood poisoning (sepsis), especially in newborns.
Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.
This recall was triggered by a recall in another country.
There have been reported illnesses in the United States associated with the consumption of these products. However, there have been no reported illnesses in Canada associated with the consumption of these products.
|Abbott
|Similac Advance Step 1 Milk-Based Iron-Fortified Infant Formula Powder
|658 g
|0 55325 00076 1
|All lot codes where:
– The first 2 digits range from 22 through to 37;
AND
– Contain K8, SH, or Z2;
AND
– Have an expiration date of 1APR2022 or after
|Abbott
|Similac Advance Step 1 Milk-Based Iron-Fortified Infant Formula Powder
|964 g
|0 55325 00163 8
|All lot codes where:
– The first 2 digits range from 22 through to 37;
AND
– Contain K8, SH, or Z2;
AND
– Have an expiration date of 1APR2022 or after
|Abbott
|Similac Advance Step 2 Milk-Based Iron-Fortified and Calcium-Enriched Infant Formula Powder
|658 g
|0 55325 00077 8
|All lot codes where:
– The first 2 digits range from 22 through to 37;
AND
– Contain K8, SH, or Z2;
AND
– Have an expiration date of 1APR2022 or after
|Abbott
|Similac Advance Step 2 Milk-Based Iron-Fortified and Calcium-Enriched Infant Formula Powder
|964 g
|0 55325 00164 5
|All lot codes where:
– The first 2 digits range from 22 through to 37;
AND
– Contain K8, SH, or Z2;
AND
– Have an expiration date of 1APR2022 or after
|Abbott
|Similac Alimentum Step 1 Hypoallergenic Infant Formula Powder
|400 g
|0 55325 00061 7
|All lot codes where:
– The first 2 digits range from 22 through to 37;
AND
– Contain K8, SH, or Z2;
AND
– Have an expiration date of 1APR2022 or after
|Abbott
|Similac Human Milk Fortifier Powder
|50 x 0.90 g
|0 55325 54598 9
|All lot codes where:
– The first 2 digits range from 22 through to 37;
AND
– Contain K8, SH, or Z2;
AND
– Have an expiration date of 1APR2022 or after
|Abbott
|Similac Pro-Advance Step 1 Milk-Based Iron-Fortified Infant Formula Powder
|227 g
|0 55325 00260 4
|All lot codes where:
– The first 2 digits range from 22 through to 37;
AND
– Contain K8, SH, or Z2;
AND
– Have an expiration date of 1APR2022 or after
|Abbott
|Similac Pro-Advance Step 1 Milk-Based Iron-Fortified Infant Formula Powder
|584 g
|0 55325 00281 9
|All lot codes where:
– The first 2 digits range from 22 through to 37;
AND
– Contain K8, SH, or Z2;
AND
– Have an expiration date of 1APR2022 or after
|Abbott
|Similac Pro-Advance Step 1 Milk-Based Iron-Fortified Infant Formula Powder
|658 g
|0 55325 00249 9
|All lot codes where:
– The first 2 digits range from 22 through to 37;
AND
– Contain K8, SH, or Z2;
AND
– Have an expiration date of 1APR2022 or after
|Abbott
|Similac Pro-Advance Step 1 Milk-Based Iron-Fortified Infant Formula Powder
|859 g
|0 55325 00283 3
|All lot codes where:
– The first 2 digits range from 22 through to 37;
AND
– Contain K8, SH, or Z2;
AND
– Have an expiration date of 1APR2022 or after