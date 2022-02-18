Some Abbott Infant Formula Products Recalled Due To Cronobacter Sakazakii And Salmonella

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home or establishment

Do not consume the recalled products

Do not serve, use, sell, or distribute the recalled products

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Food contaminated with Cronobacter sakazakii may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Although Cronobacter sakazakii is not commonly linked to human illness, in rare cases it can cause serious or fatal infections. Cronobacter sakazakii can cause rare bloodstream and central nervous system infections and has been associated with severe intestinal infection (necrotizing enterocolitis) and blood poisoning (sepsis), especially in newborns.

Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.

This recall was triggered by a recall in another country.

There have been reported illnesses in the United States associated with the consumption of these products. However, there have been no reported illnesses in Canada associated with the consumption of these products.