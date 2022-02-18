Huge Quantity Of Tobacco Products Stolen From Stores In Muskoka

Bracebridge OPP say they are investigating multiple thefts that occurred in the early morning of February 18, 2022.

Police are seeking assistance from the public to help identify the male suspect and the suspect vehicle.

On February 18, 2022 at 3:20 a.m. a male suspect used a sledge hammer to break the glass door at Foodland in Port Carling.

The male entered the store and stole an estimated $15,000 in tobacco products.

Just two hours after this incident the identical suspect was captured entering the Wolf Energy Gas station in the territory of Wahta First Nation by smashing the glass.

The male suspect is described as wearing a black Adidas baseball hat, camouflage Carhartt hooded sweatshirt and black and grey bibbed coveralls/snow pants.

The suspect vehicle is a newer model Black Toyota Tundra pickup truck.

A Bracebridge scenes of crime officer attended to gather evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to please call Bracebridge OPP at (888) 310-1122 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. You can submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com if you have any information on this crime or any other crime. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.