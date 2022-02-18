Have You Seen James Gamble Or His Truck? Your Tip Could Help Police

On January 15, 2022 at 10:30 a.m., Bracebridge OPP began investigating a missing person report after 48-year-old James Gamble left his home in Bracebridge the morning of January 14, 2022 and did not return.

He is a white male, 5’8″ tall, slim build with white hair and blue eyes.

Police are continuing their investigation and are relying on members of the public to alert police if they notice anyone resembling Gamble or the white Ram 1500 quad cab pickup truck with a black cap bearing Ontario License plate AP32415 that he was last known to be driving.

His last known location was Orangeville, Ontario.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or you may submit your tips anonymously online to Crime Stoppers at www.crimestopperssdm.com.