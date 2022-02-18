Local Runners Hearts Unite To Restart Another

The 7th annual Cold Hands, Warm Heart 5K Fun Run was held on Sunday, February 13th. Presented by The SportLab the Cold Hands, Warm Heart event allows runners of all ages and abilities to come together in a fun and supportive environment. Held in the dead of winter (in and around Valentines Day – the events namesake), Cold Hands, Warm Heart is an opportunity for runners to reunite and find the motivation to re-lace their running shoes.

For the first time, the Cold Hands, Warm Heart 5K Fun Run was a fund raising opportunity with the purpose of generating financial support for the installation of an AED SaveStation in our community. The SaveStation is a line of AED cabinets and portable cases that provide consistent, recognizable housing for AEDs. It is designed to help individuals quickly identify where a defibrillator is in an emergency and to access its easy-to-use life-saving AED.

‘It was amazing to see the local running community reunite in a safe and welcoming environment! Despite temperatures of close to minus 30 more than 30 local runners braved the weather to support each other and their community.’ says Dr. Lowell Greib. ‘The team at The SportLab is always excited to offer events to the active community in Huntsville. Not only were we able to see some familiar and new faces, the participants and supporters of the event have been successful in bringing a potentially lifesaving device to Huntsville.’