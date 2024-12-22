Stop Fraud At The Bank Counter: Techie Nesters Calls On Canada’s Banks To Step Up

As online fraud and scams targeting older adults reach alarming levels, Techie Nesters, a trusted advocate for older adults, is calling on Canada’s banks to take more active steps to stop fraud before it’s too late.

Despite free fraud support calls and educational sessions at community hubs like Collingwood’s Leisure Time Club, fraudsters continue to exploit seniors, often using tactics that lead them directly to the bank counter. According to Techie Nesters Founder & Chief Compassion Officer, Jenn Gerynowicz, the fight against fraud requires immediate intervention:

“Fraud can happen to anyone—even those equipped with knowledge about what to watch for. Stress, panic, or confusion in tough economic times make seniors especially vulnerable. Banks have the opportunity to step in as the last line of defense before their money is gone forever.”

The Last Stop Before the Scam: The Bank Counter

When fraud involves in-person cash withdrawals, the bank is often the last chance to intervene. Techie Nesters has engaged with bank managers and found some positive practices—fraud prevention pamphlets, revised teller scripts, and ATM warnings. However, much more can be done to protect seniors from devastating scams:

Signage Issues: Many banks focus counter signage on promotions like card-linking discounts rather than critical fraud warnings.

Missed Opportunities: Questions like, “Has someone sent you here to take cash to a Bitcoin machine?” are missing from in-branch messaging.

“Imagine if the signage at the bank counter directly addressed common scam tactics and talked overtly about bitcoin,” says Gerynowicz. “Instead of promoting rewards programs, they could literally save someone’s life savings by asking the right questions.”

The Hidden Burden: Financial Theft and Unfair Bank Practices

Seniors victimized by theft often face further harm from banks imposing high fees and interest rates on negative balances caused by fraud.

“Imagine having your life savings stolen, and instead of support, you’re hit with endless penalties on money you didn’t even spend,” says Gerynowicz. “These punitive fees are devastating for seniors on fixed incomes, often causing missed payments and compounding debt.”

Techie Nesters is calling on banks to waive these fees for fraud victims, implement policies that prevent further harm, and provide specialized teams to assist older adults in recovering financially after theft.

A Real-Life Example

Take the case of Mary (name changed for privacy), an older adult who recently reached out to Techie Nesters after believing she had fallen victim to a scam. Hackers had deposited a cash advance from her Visa card into her chequing account, convincing her it was an accidental overpayment. She was instructed to withdraw the funds in cash and repay them via a Bitcoin machine at a local convenience store. Despite having a small balance, the scammers manipulated her into withdrawing $3,000, an amount far beyond her typical activity.

Mary shared, “I was very disappointed by my bank’s lack of interest or cooperation. I have been with them for over six decades and was treated with a lack of respect—even to the point of hanging up on Techie Nesters who I authorized to speak for me while I was crying and panicking about the loss of money. The bank should have flagged that I’m not in the habit of taking cash advances. They didn’t ask me why I was withdrawing such a large amount in cash, and when I was told by the scammers to say it was for Christmas presents, no one questioned it. So many opportunities to stop this scam were missed.”

When Techie Nesters attempted to advocate for Mary with her bank, the institution refused to cooperate, leaving her to pay interest on the cash advance. Adding insult to injury, Mary found herself unable to transfer funds between her Visa and chequing accounts to cover overdraft fees—a process the scammers had completed without her knowledge or approval.

Mary added, “The bank needs people who are supportive, patient, and equipped to deal with seniors who have been scammed. They need to explain the steps they will take to help, instead of treating compassionate companies like Techie Nesters, who are there to assist, with such disregard.”

Techie Nesters’ Call to Action for Banks

The need for banks to act is now, especially during the holiday season, when scams targeting seniors tend to increase. Techie Nesters is urging banks across Canada to adopt these straightforward measures to protect seniors:

Fraud Alert Signage:

Place visible, direct signs at bank counters and ATMs asking questions like:

“Are you here today because someone told you to take out cash?”

“Are you being asked to send money to a Bitcoin machine?”

“Did someone instruct you to say the money is for Christmas presents or Home Improvements?”

2. Branch-Level and Nationwide Advertising Campaigns:

Launch bold campaigns with clear messaging:

“Bitcoin payments? It’s a scam.”

“Gift cards are common fraud cards.”

“Pause. Think. Protect your money.”

3. Dedicated Customer Service Representatives in Line-Ups:

Assign trained fraud prevention reps to engage with customers in line. Casual conversations can flag potential scams before the transaction occurs.

Techie Nesters: Immediate Support for Older Adults

Techie Nesters offers free calls for older adults unsure about suspicious online requests, emails, or phone calls at 1-833-613-N-E-S-T (6378). Their community education sessions empower seniors and their families to recognize red flags before it’s too late.

“We meet older adults where they are, both online and in person, but we can’t fight this battle alone,” says Gerynowicz. “We need banks to step up in this fight.”

Join the Movement This Christmas

Techie Nesters believes Canada’s banks can make a monumental difference by implementing these simple measures, especially since the holiday season is a time when seniors are particularly vulnerable to scams. Together, we can protect Canada’s older adults from fraud and ensure they are treated with the dignity and care they deserve.