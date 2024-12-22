Bracebridge Resident Charged With Impaired On Horseshoe Valley Road

On the 20th of December 2024 at 12:37 p.m., an officer with the Huronia West OPP was mobile on Horseshoe Valley Rd. W. near Highway 26 in the Township of Springwater. At that time the officer observed the vehicle ahead swerving in its lane and erratically navigating a curve.

The officer conducted a traffic stop and a demand was made that the driver submit to roadside alcohol screening. The driver registered a “FAIL” and was arrested for impaired driving.

After subsequent testing at the detachment, the accused, Jane Topp, a 64-year-old female from Bracebridge, ON was charged with:

– Operation while impaired – 80+

The accused was released and will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice at a later date. Until then they face 90-day drivers licence suspensions and 7-day vehicle impoundments.

The Huronia West OPP remains vigilant in their goal to take alcohol & drug-impaired drivers off our roads through strict enforcement and public education. If you suspect someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, please call 9-1-1 to report it.