Stolen Vehicle Recovered On Murray Point Road In Parry Sound

At approximately 12:56 p.m. on Wednesday, November 27, 2024, the Haldimand/Norfolk Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Community Street Crime Unit arrested an individual on Lot Street in Simcoe, Norfolk County. The individual was identified as the person responsible for stealing a pickup truck from a Cockshutt Road address in Norfolk County on Tuesday, August 6, 2024.

The stolen vehicle was later recovered on Murray Point Road in Parry Sound, Ontario.

31-year-old Trevor Whittaker of Norfolk County has been charged with the following alleged offences:

Theft of motor vehicle,

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000,

Fail to comply with Probation Order.

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Simcoe on Tuesday, December 17, 2024.