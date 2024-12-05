Muskoka Residents Encouraged To Nominate Local Women Of Distinction

Nominations are open now for YWCA Muskoka’s 19th Women of Distinction Awards – a prestigious nation-wide signature YWCA event recognizing the quality and accomplishments of women.

Residents of Muskoka are encouraged to nominate the women in their lives whose achievements contribute to the well-being of Muskoka. The nominee must be a resident of Muskoka and has made or is making a significant contribution to Muskoka.

“A Women of Distinction is an inspiration to others and someone who has made a commitment to her community as a leader and a role-model,” said Hannah Lin, Executive Director of YWCA Muskoka. “As a catalyst for change, a Women of Distinction breaks new ground and old barriers. She shows vision, creativity and initiative and has improved the lives of those in Muskoka.”

There are six categories to choose from:

Young Woman of Distinction

This young woman, 30 years of age or under, is making significant contributions to her school, community and/or work place. She demonstrates innovation, leadership and inspires others to follow her example.

Arts, Culture and Creativity

This woman enriches lives through her contributions to the arts and cultural activities of Muskoka. She encourages creative, cultural and artistic expression and promotes the value of culture and the arts as integral to the community.

Health, Sports and Wellness

This woman directs her energies to the well-being of people in her life and/or the Muskoka community. She promotes healthy lifestyles through her excellent leadership in fields relating to physical, spiritual, emotional and/or social well-being.

Transforming Community

This woman is helping to build a strong community by making changes and advocating for a better quality of life. She strives to increase awareness and promote improvements in areas such as gender equality, social justice and peace, and/or the environment. She is an inspiration to others.

Innovation and Entrepreneurship

This woman achieves success in entrepreneurial endeavours, business, trades and/or the professions in private, public or not-for-profit organizations. The contributions she makes in her field provide significant and lasting benefit to her community.

Lifetime Achievement

This woman is 55 years of age or more and makes a significant difference in the quality of life in her community. She responds to individual and societal needs with dedication, compassion and courage.

Nominations can be done online at www.ywcamuskoka.com/women-of-distinction or at the YWCA Offices at 205 Manitoba Street in Bracebridge. You can also call the YWCA Muskoka at 705-645-9827 or email office@ywcamuskoka.com for more information. The deadline to nominate a Woman of Distinction is January 10, 2025.

Award recipients will be announced publicly in February and the awards will be formally presented on International Women’s Day – Saturday March 8, 2025 – at the Women of Distinction Gala fundraising event at Hidden Valley Resort. Funds raised support YWCA Muskoka’s programs and services to champion positive change for girls, women and gender diverse people throughout Muskoka.

Sponsorship opportunities are also available for local businesses, organizations and individuals who believe in the importance of lifting up and celebrating local women in the community. Please contact Laura Sundy to receive a sponsorship package: Lsundy@ywcamuskoka.com.