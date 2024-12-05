Orillia Resident Wins $348,000, In Return Donated $10,000 Back To RVH Auxiliary

When many have been spending on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Gail M. of Orillia was winning and giving back on Giving Tuesday. The Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) Auxiliary was the recipient of twice the giving when they celebrated their most recent community 50/50 draw and received a generous gesture back from this month’s winner.

Gail M. of Orillia was excited to accept her cheque of over $348,000 and in return donated $10,000 back to the Auxiliary.

“I am so thrilled that I can’t find words,” she said. “It is such a pleasure to support the RVH Auxiliary for patient care and equipment needs. You just gave me 348,000 reasons to smile!”

With each community draw, the RVH Auxiliary continues to raise funds to support their $5-million pledge to RVH’s Keep Life Wild Campaign. Proceeds are being directed to RVH’s plan to enhance healthcare services offered in our growing region including the funding for a third MRI.

“What an incredible win for Gail,” said Lise McCourt, RVH Auxiliary president. “We were so excited to present her with the cheque and were in awe when she presented us with a cheque for $10,000! This is a testament to the incredible support the Auxiliary receives from the community.”

Giving Tuesday, a global movement to inspire individuals to give back is exemplified in the Auxiliary’s 50/50 draw. The draw proves that even small acts, such as purchasing a ticket, contributes to a huge ripple effect that directly impacts the lives of the people in our communities. Each ticket is a chance to win for an individual but a guaranteed win for RVH.

The next grand prize draw takes place on January 30. In this double-month draw, an additional $45,000 will be given away in three early bird draws; $20,000 on December 20, $10,000 on January 9 and $15,000 on January 23.

Tickets can be purchased until 11:59 p.m. on January 29, online at rvhauxiliary5050.com or in person at the lotto booth in RVH’s food court (Level 1) Monday to Friday between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. and at Mayes-Martin Ltd on Vespra Street, Barrie, Monday to Friday between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.