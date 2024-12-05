Huntsville OPP Partners With Food4Kids Muskoka To Fight Childhood Hunger

The Huntsville Ontario Provincial Police are excited to announce a groundbreaking partnership with Food4Kids Muskoka aimed at supporting children and families facing food insecurity. This innovative community strategy will see Huntsville OPP officers carrying smaller versions of Food4Kids Muskoka’s signature food bags in their cruisers, providing immediate assistance to children and families in need.

The Huntsville OPP Community Safety Officer, Constable Ted Warman expressed his enthusiasm for the initiative, emphasizing the importance of addressing food insecurity as part of an approach to community safety and wellbeing. “This partnership goes beyond policing-it’s about building a stronger, more compassionate community together”.

“This partnership with the Huntsville OPP is a shining example of what happens when a community comes together to support its most vulnerable members,” said Kristie Shaver, Communications Manager for Food4Kids Muskoka. “By working alongside the OPP, we can reach children and families in moments of crisis, ensuring they know they’re not alone and that help is available. It’s a privilege to collaborate on such a meaningful initiative.”

About Food4Kids Muskoka

Food4Kids Muskoka is dedicated to eliminating childhood hunger through its Weekends Without Hunger program, providing nutritious food packages to children in need, ensuring they have access to healthy meals and snacks over the weekend.

For more information about Food4Kids Muskoka or to support their programs, please visit www.food4kidsmuskoka.ca or contact Kristie Shaver (Kristie@Food4KidsMuskoka.ca) at 705-571-3204. Kristie@Food4KidsMuskoka.ca