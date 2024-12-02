Stephen Watson To Retire After 26 Years Of Service As CBO And Director Of Building And By-Law Services

With over two decades of dedicated service, the Township of Lake of Bays announces the upcoming retirement of Stephen Watson, Director of Building and By-law Services and Chief Building Official (CBO), effective March 31, 2025.

Stephen’s 26-year career began with the Township in September 1998, primarily working as a one-person operation. He progressed from Deputy Chief Building Official to Chief Building Official, and eventually to Director of Building and By-law Services. As the municipality grew, Stephen developed into a successful leader, overseeing a team and managing a thriving department.

During his tenure, Stephen contributed to many significant projects, including the municipal office expansion in 2016, the new Dwight Library expansion and community centre renovation. He also served on the Joint Health and Safety Committee and the Accessibility Working Group. As a member of the Emergency Management Team, Stephen played a role in navigating the Township through the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to managing a fast-paced and highly demanding department, he also took on the role of teaching building courses to those pursuing careers as building officials.

Stephen’s retirement marks the end of a remarkable career, and his colleagues and peers will deeply miss his leadership. Known in the organization for his willingness to step up and assist, he will be remembered as consistently offering honest, practical solutions to support his colleagues. His sense of humour, warm smile, and calm demeanour have left a lasting impression, with those who have worked with him.

In preparation for his retirement, Stephen has been mentoring Deputy Chief Building Official, Taeke Peereboom, as part of the Township’s succession plan. Taeke, who has worked with the Township for 21 years alongside Stephen, will step into the role of Director of Building and By-law Services. The Township extends its congratulations to Stephen on his retirement and to Taeke as he embarks on this next chapter in his career.