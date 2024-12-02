OPP Find Stolen Vehicle In The Ditch On Hwy. 11 In Severn Township

Members of the Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged an individual with multiple offences after locating a vehicle in the ditch in Severn Township.

On December 1, 2024, at approximately 12:52 a.m., Orillia OPP were conducting patrols in the area of Highway 11 and Centre Ave. Officers located a vehicle stuck in a ditch on a ramp merging onto/off the highway, and stopped to assist.

During this interaction, officers discovered that the vehicle was stolen and that the driver was wanted for several criminal offences in Toronto. Upon learning this, the driver fled on foot to avoid arrest, but was located and arrested a short time later.

John Rashawn, 22-year-old of Etobicoke, has been charged with:

● Adult Obstruct Peace Officer

● Adult Possession Break In Instruments

● Adult Possession Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

● Adult Failure to comply with release order – other than to attend court – two counts

The accused was held pending a bail hearing on December 1, 2024.