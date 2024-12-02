McDonald’s Canada Has A New Meal To Try Today

Celebrate the holidays with the new Grinch™ Meal and exclusive mismatch socks – oh, what fun!

Starting December 3, guests can stop by a participating restaurant to get their hands on some!

While the Whos of Canadaville were laughing and eating

The Grinch was in his lair plotting and scheming

He wanted to toy with their holiday plans in a Grinch way

Then, the Grinch thought of a fun prank he could play

‘I’ll add a dash of mischief to their meals and do something they truly despise,

I’ll sprinkle dill pickle seasoning on their fries.

I’ll stitch together some mismatched socks

And sneak them into their order to give them a shock’

But he couldn’t ruin their holiday with his Grinch Meal,

Because Canadaville embraced it with joy, laughter and zeal!

The Grinch™ Meal

McDonald’s Canada and Dr. Seuss Enterprises have partnered to offer Canadians The Grinch Meal from December 3rd until supplies last. This holiday meal offering includes a choice of a Big Mac®, 10-piece Chicken McNuggets®, or McChicken® sandwich, accompanied by the new Dill Pickle McShaker™ Fries and a medium fountain drink. It also includes a pair of exclusive mismatch Grinch socks – perfect to keep for yourself or gift as a stocking stuffer to a loved one.

The Dill Pickle McShaker Fries are a new twist on the World Famous Fries™ you know and love. Just add the Dill Pickle seasoning into the bag of fries, give it a shake, and enjoy the tangy dill pickle flavour that will leave your taste buds craving for more.

“The Grinch is an iconic holiday character that is known and loved by Canadians of all ages,” says Rebecca Smart, Brand Strategy Director at McDonald’s Canada. “To bring The Grinch to life as part of our holiday menu offering this year and stay authentic to his character, we leaned into his mischievous ways and had him tinker with our menu to bring something fun and festive to all Canadians – The Grinch Meal. It’s been a few years since we last launched a holiday-focused program, so we were so excited to bring some festive magic to our fans with this campaign.”

New festive menu additions

In addition to The Grinch Meal and new seasonal Grinch-themed cup designs for hot beverages, this year’s festive menu lineup at participating restaurants also offers: