Almaguin Highlands OPP Make Arrest In Homicide Investigation

The Almaguin Highlands Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has made an arrest in relation to a recent homicide investigation.

On November 21, 2024, police located a deceased person in the area of Kirkpatrick’s Road and Highway 124. The person was later identified as 34-year-old Preston DAULTREY of North Bay, and the death was deemed a homicide.

The Almaguin Highlands OPP Crime Unit has continued its investigation under

the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, and with assistance from the OPP Forensic Identification Services, in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner and Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

As a result of the investigation, Dallas SNOW, 32-years-old of Emsdale, has been arrested and charged with – First Degree Murder, contrary to section 235(1) of the Criminal Code.

The accused remains in custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound on December 2, 2024.

If anyone has any information regarding this investigation, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.