Municipal Leaders From Across Muskoka And Beyond Gather For Integrated Watershed Management Workshop

Over 60 municipal leaders from thirteen (13) upper and lower tier municipalities in and around the Muskoka watershed gathered together on Thursday, November 28 at an Integrated Watershed Management Workshop at the Active Living Centre in Huntsville, hosted jointly by the Town of Huntsville and Township of Lake of Bays. Attendees included District Chair Jeff Lehman as well as Mayors, Council Members, CAOs, and senior municipal staff members from the District of Muskoka and various municipalities throughout the Muskoka watershed area, as well as First Nations representatives.

“We are all stewards of the environment, and that means working alongside our neighbours to protect the watershed. The Town of Huntsville was honoured to be able to host this event jointly with the Township of Lake of Bays to bring together municipal leaders for meaningful discussion on this very important topic,” says Huntsville’s Mayor Nancy Alcock. “The Town of Huntsville’s Strategic Plan includes as one of our three pillars ‘Protected Natural Environment.’ This event was a practical step in working alongside our partners to protect our natural heritage and take action on climate change.”

“We are fortunate to stand in one of the most freshwater-rich places on Earth. Something that draws visitors from all over and shapes the culture and way of life for those of us who call it home. Despite their immensity, our watersheds are vulnerable and at risk. The most impactful action we can take is to unite with a shared purpose. This event was another step towards a strong and meaningful commitment, with communities, agencies and all levels of government coming together to prioritize our watersheds and safeguard Muskoka’s lifeblood for future generations,” says Lake of Bays’ Mayor Terry Glover.

This event was the second of its kind held in the area. The purpose of this collaborative and action-oriented event was to explore interest in ongoing collaboration amongst the upper and lower tier municipalities, the Muskoka Watershed Council, First Nation Communities, and other levels of governments on Integrated Watershed Management (IWM) planning.