Segwun Rescued From Perilous Snow-Load Incident

Gravenhurst’s RMS Segwun, the oldest operating steamship in North America, began to fill with water on Sunday after an unprecedented snowfall caused the vessel to list precariously. Thanks to swift action from local firefighters, volunteers, and staff, the Segwun was stabilized, avoiding any severe damage.

The incident unfolded rapidly on Sunday afternoon. “It was fine in the morning, and then it happened pretty quickly,” said Jordan Waines, Assistant General Manager of Muskoka Steamships, in an interview with Muskoka411. “By early to mid-afternoon, we had been alerted, and that’s when we began arranging efforts to come down and shovel her off.”

The heavy snowfall in Gravenhurst over the weekend- 140 centimetres as of December 1, according to Environment Canada – had accumulated on the ship’s deck. The immense weight caused the Segwun to tilt, and pushed its steel hull below the waterline. The historic vessel slowly began to fill with water.

The steamship was leaning against the dock, preventing it from capsizing and the shallow water depth where it is docked meant it was not at risk of sinking too deep, according to Waines. However, “the snow load was not ideal, and we certainly didn’t want to leave it and see what was going to happen,” said Waines.

While no one was on site initially due to snow blocking access to the parking lot, the issue quickly came to light through community reports and a review of the ship’s security cameras. Waines and his team acted immediately, coordinating a rescue operation.

The rescue effort involved a diverse coalition, including the Gravenhurst Fire Department, staff from Muskoka Steamships, local volunteers, and a nearby property maintenance company. “The fire department brought pumps to get us started,” said Waines. “Prestige Property Maintenance played a big role by helped clearing the parking lot so we could bring in equipment and people.”

It took four hours for the five staff members, five volunteers and three firefighters – including the chief – to shovel off the snow from the Segwun’s decks. The team focused on reducing the ship’s weight, allowing it to rise above the waterline. Once that critical milestone was achieved, pumps were deployed to remove the water that had already entered the hull.

“It could have been much worse, but everybody did such a great job and responded quickly,” said Waines.

The Muskoka Steamships President, John Miller, oversaw the operation while Waines was among those shovelling snow.

Fortunately, the Segwun leaned against its dockside fenders, which acted as a buffer and prevented significant structural damage. “We think any damage is superficial,” Waines reported, though a full inspection will follow once conditions improve.

An incident like this had never happened before and was brought on by the unprecedented level of snowfall, according to Waines. “Now we know to act sooner if we see these conditions again,” he said.