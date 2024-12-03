Helpers Needed For Bracebridge Library’s Annual Santa For Seniors Program

The Bracebridge Library wants to bring together those who may not have family to celebrate the holidays with.

The fourth annual Santa for Seniors program is underway.

In partnership with The Pines Long-Term Care Home, James Street Retirement Residence, District of Muskoka, and South Muskoka Memorial Hospital, anyone who steps foot in the library at 34 Salmon Avenue will be able to take one (or more) of the tags attached to the artificial Christmas tree placed at the circulation desk. They will feature wish lists from seniors living at the facilities.

There will also be tags representing the Manna Food Bank’s wish list.

Weather permitting, the tags will be available starting Monday, December 2. All gifts must be wrapped and returned to the Coulson Family Bracebridge Library by Monday, December 16.

Marketing and Communications Coordinator Mathew Reisler explains how the program brings the community together to support seniors who may not be able to travel for the holidays or have loved ones visit them.

“Our community has gone above and beyond to support Santa for Seniors over the past three years,” he says. “We have been told by countless seniors how much joy it brings them to not only receive the gifts but know they came from a caring member of their community.”