Statement By Acting South Simcoe Police Chief John Van Dyke

The South Simcoe Police Service is devastated to announce the death of two of our officers.

On Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at approximately 7:55 p.m., police responded to a disturbance at a home in the area of 25th Sideroad and 9th Line in the Town of Innisfil.

Two officers were shot inside the home. The suspect was later pronounced deceased following an interaction with police.

The wounded officers were rushed to a local hospital by emergency run where one of the officers died. The other officer was airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre where later this morning he also died as a result of his injuries.

It is with profound sadness that I announce the deaths of Constable Devon Northrup and Constable Morgan Russell.

Words cannot describe our grief.

Constable Northrup was 33-years-old and a 6-year member of the service currently assigned to the Community Mobilization and Engagement Unit.

Constable Northrup is survived by his partner, his parents and his many close friends. He also served as a member of our mental health Crisis Outreach and Support Team and the Emergency Response Unit.

The second officer who was transported to Toronto, Constable Morgan, was aged 54 and a 33-year veteran of the service. He was assigned to uniform patrol and was a trained crisis negotiator. He is survived by his wife and two teenage children.

This is a heartbreaking time for our police service, the families impacted, our emergency services personnel and our communities. Our immediate focus is to support our members and their grieving families.

I wish to thank our local first responder partners who rushed to the scene, and to everyone offering their condolences and support to our police service on this sad day.

We recognize the community has questions, as do we. We have requested York Regional Police to conduct an investigation into the circumstances of this incident.

We must acknowledge that Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit has invoked its mandate. I am therefore limited in what information we can share.

We ask for your patience and privacy as we attempt to come to terms with the loss of two members of our family.

Thank you.