Driver Charged After Three-Vehicle Collision In Algonquin Provincial Park

Police say they investigated a three-vehicle collision in Algonquin Provincial Park on Monday resulting in a charge being laid.

On October 10, 2022, shortly before 1:30 p.m., police responded to a three-vehicle collision involving a sport utility vehicle (SUV) and two passenger cars on 60 Highway near Tea Lake Campground in Algonquin Provincial Park.

The driver of the SUV was travelling west on 60 Highway and struck the rear of one of the stopped passenger cars causing that vehicle to strike the rear of the second stopped passenger car. As a result of police investigation, the 29-year-old driver of the SUV from Woodbridge has been charged with careless driving, contrary to the Highway Traffic Act and issued a Provincial Offences Act notice.

Two of the vehicles involved required a tow. There were no reported injuries.