State Of Emergency Lifted In Muskoka – Recovery Efforts Continue

Effective today, Monday, April 14, the District of Muskoka has officially lifted the State of Emergency declared in response to the severe ice storm that impacted communities across Muskoka over the weekend of March 28, 2025.

This decision reflects the progress made in storm recovery efforts, including the restoration of power to most residents and the clearing of roads to allow for safe access and travel throughout Muskoka. With immediate risks now managed and essential services largely restored, the District is transitioning from emergency response to long-term recovery.

While the formal declaration has ended, the work to support residents continues.

The District, in partnership with area municipalities and community partners, will continue to support residents through the recovery process in the weeks and months ahead, as they continue to deal with property damage, cleanup and service disruptions.

Residents who are physically or financially unable to manage storm clean-up, or who continue to need help with basic needs as a result of the storm, are encouraged to contact the Ice Storm Assistance Line at 705-645-2100 ext. 4500 or email icestorm@muskoka.on.ca.

“We want to express our heartfelt thanks to everyone who stepped up when our communities needed it most, from the Province, area municipalities and local emergency services to hydro crews, volunteers, and neighbours helping neighbours,” said District Chair Jeff Lehman. “We’re used to severe weather in Central Ontario, but this has been a very tough winter. That said, Muskoka has once again come together during a time of crisis. We’re incredibly grateful for the strength and compassion that’s been shown across Muskoka and we’ll continue to be there for our residents as the clean-up continues.”

Residents can continue to access updates, resources and recovery information at www.muskoka.on.ca/spring-ice-storm.