Maintenance Companion And Oliver’s Coffee Team Up To Perk Up Monday Mornings

Mondays just got a whole lot better for maintenance companies in Muskoka! From April

14th to June 2nd, Maintenance Companion is partnering with Oliver’s Coffee, a local

favourite, to offer a free Monday morning coffee along with a free travel mug to

hardworking property maintenance professionals.

To take advantage of this offer, simply visit maintenancecompanion.tech and sign up

for a free trial of Maintenance Companion’s game-changing web & mobile app and

travel mugs will be sent the maintenance team.

“Maintenance teams work tirelessly to manage properties, and we know Mondays can

be particularly demanding,” said Sherri Munro, Co-Founder at Maintenance Companion.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Oliver’s Coffee to give back to these teams and make the

start of the week a little brighter.”

The Power of Maintenance Companion

Maintenance Companion is a comprehensive web & mobile app designed for

maintenance companies to streamline communication, manage work orders, track

tasks, and simplify invoicing.

Streamlined Communication – Property owners will always be in the loop with real

time notifications, and have peace of mind that their property is in great hands.

Scalable, Simplified Job Management – Whether a maintenance company manages

a handful of properties or hundreds of properties, the web & mobile app scales with

their business. They can track tasks, manage schedules and handle requests in one

platform.

Boosted Efficiency – No more missed tasks or un-billed work. Businesses save time

with tools for scheduling, invoicing, and tracking progress, so they can focus on what

matters most.

By signing up for a free trial, maintenance companies can test drive these features and

see first hand how Maintenance Companion’s web & mobile simplifies operations and

improves workflow.

Eligible maintenance team members can claim their free Monday morning coffee at

any Oliver’s Coffee location by bringing in the Maintenance Companion and Oliver’s

branded mug , or by showing the promotion page in the Maintenance Companion app.

This limited-time promotion runs every Monday morning from April 14th to June 2nd, so

be sure to fuel up for the week ahead!

“Oliver’s Coffee has always been about community and supporting those who keep our

area running,” said Jenna Smith from Oliver’s Coffee. “We’re proud to be a part of this

initiative and provide a well-deserved pick-me-up for maintenance workers.

*This Article Is Sponsored By The Advertiser