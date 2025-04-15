Town Of Gravenhurst Awards 2025 Terence Haight Grants

The Town of Gravenhurst is pleased to announce this year’s Terence Haight grant recipients.
“On behalf of council and staff, I want to congratulate all our recipients and thank them for the good work they do in our community,” Mayor Heidi Lorenz said.
Through the Terence Haight Financial Assistance Program, the town awarded $30,000 to nine organizations this year.
The town has granted funding annually since 2014.
Funding is possible thanks to a generous $1 million-plus gift to the community by the late Terence Haight.
Each year, the town invites groups to apply for funding.
The application process for the latest round of funding started in September 2024 and closed in December 2024.
The Community Grants Committee then reviewed the applications and made funding recommendations to council, which received approval in February of this year.
Funding is going to the following groups:
- Gravenhurst High School Robotics – $2,100 – towards costs associated with a robotics competition.
- Gravenhurst Curling Club – $7,000 – towards costs for installation of heat pump/air conditioning system.
- Gravenhurst Women’s Group – $500 – towards costs to provide workshops & supplies for members.
- Muskoka Ringette Association – $2,000 – towards costs to secure ice rental.
- Royal Canadian Legion, Harry Wray Branch 302 – $1,700 – towards costs to upgrade doors.
- Royal Canadian Legion, Ladies Auxiliary – $4,000 – towards a commercial fridge purchase.
- Severn Bridge Agricultural Society – $4,700 – towards restoration of the fairgrounds archway.
- Trinity United Church – $6,500 – towards the purchase of sound system equipment.
- YWCA Muskoka Girlz Unplugged – $1,500 – towards delivery of the Girlz Unplugged Program in Gravenhurst.