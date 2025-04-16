Lake Of Bays Community Education Bursary Accepting Applications

The Muskoka Community Foundation is pleased to announce that applications to the Lake of Bays Community Education Bursary are now being accepted. This bursary is a newly established stream within the Lake of Bays Community Fund.

The Lake of Bays Community Education Bursary, held by the Muskoka Community Foundation, is intended to support high school students who otherwise may not have the opportunity to attend a post-secondary education institution. Successful applicants residing in the Township of Lake of Bays will receive up to $2,500 in funding.

Applications are open to residents of the Township of Lake of Bays who are attending high school in Muskoka and are furthering their education at a post-secondary level, which may include attendance at a publicly funded and accredited university, college, trade school or other accredited institution which leads to a degree, diploma or certificate upon completion.

The application deadline is Friday, May 23, 2025. Applications can be accessed by visiting muskokacommunityfoundation.ca or through the Student Services at local at Huntsville High School, Bracebridge Muskoka Lakes Secondary School or St. Dominic Catholic Secondary School.

To learn more about this granting opportunity please contact Lynn DeCaro, Executive Director of the Muskoka Community Foundation at 705-646-1220 or info@muskokacommunityfoundation.ca. The application can be accessed by visiting muskokacommunityfoundation.ca.