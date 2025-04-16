OPP Find Impaired Driver Operating An ATV In Parry Sound, Driver Also Suspended

The West Parry Sound Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged one person with multiple charges including impaired driving.

On April 13, 2025, at approximately 11:00 p.m. the West Parry Sound OPP were conducting traffic enforcement in the Town of Parry Sound. Officers observed a person showing signs of impairment leave a gas station on Bowes Street on an All-Terrain vehicle (ATV). The ATV was quickly stopped by officers to determine the sobriety of the driver.

As a result of the investigation, Erica Chynoweth, 26 years-of-age of Parry Sound Ontario was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80plus)

Fail to comply with probation order

Operation while prohibited under the criminal code

Drive motor vehicle, no plates

Drive off-road vehicle – no insurance

Driving while under suspension

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound on May 29, 2025. The accused was also issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS), and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.