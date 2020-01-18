Search Is On For Possible Missing Snowmobile In Georgian Bay

On Friday January 17, 2020 at 9:45 p.m. OPP, Paramedics and Georgian Fire fire crews responded to reports from a 9-11 caller of a snowmobile that went through the ice in the area of where Georgian Bay reaches Highway 400 at Island 40.
“we have not located the apparent snowmobile and possible patient or patients at this time” says Chad Dowell Deputy Fire Chief
The search is continuing with several resources including the OPP helicopter.
More information will be released as it becomes available.
