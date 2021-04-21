Staff Find $78,207 Worth Of Drugs And Tobacco At Beaver Creek

On April 16, 2021, at 7:00 p.m, due to the vigilance of staff members, packages containing contraband and

unauthorized items were seized on the perimeter of Beaver Creek Institution, a multi-level security facility.

The seized items included a large quantity of drugs and tobacco, as well as cell phones and cell phone accessories. The total estimated institutional value of this seizure is $78,207.00.

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) has measures in place to prevent both contraband and unauthorized items from entering its institutions in order to help ensure a safe and secure environment for everyone. CSC also works in partnership with the police to take action against those who attempt to introduce contraband and/or unauthorized items into correctional

institutions.

CSC has set up a telephone tip line for all federal institutions so that it may receive additional information about activities relating to security at CSC institutions. These activities may be related to drug use or trafficking that may threaten the safety and security of visitors, inmates and staff members working at CSC institutions.

The toll-free number, 1-866-780-3784, helps ensure that the information shared is protected and that callers remain anonymous.