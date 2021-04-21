Purolator Calls To Expedite Vaccinations For All Essential Workers

Company reaching out to public health organizations across the country to help increase accessibility of vaccine through potential pop-up clinics at its facilities

Purolator is asking government at all levels to prioritize COVID-19 vaccinations for drivers, sortation workers, mechanics and other key operational personnel in the courier and transportation industry, as officials consider phase 2 of the province’s vaccine roll-out strategy.

Additionally, the company has reached out to public health organizations to have discussions around how it can accelerate the accessibility of vaccines for its employees and other essential workers across the country. This includes vaccination clinics on site at various Purolator locations, which the company can implement quickly because it has the required personnel, facilities, safety standards and expertise.

“First and foremost, we want to extend our appreciation for the government’s continued recognition of the essential nature of our work, thus allowing us to continue serving Canadians throughout this pandemic,” said John Ferguson, President and CEO, Purolator. “We have been proud to play a key role in helping hospitals, long-term care homes and other primary care facilities get the critical supplies they need to provide care for the most vulnerable people. We want to ensure our people on the front lines stay healthy so they can continue serving Canadians and keep supply chains across the country moving.”

Purolator’s workforce of front-line employees plays a critical role in the transportation and delivery of essential goods throughout Canada. Specifically, the company:

Handles 30,000 healthcare shipments per day, and 15,000 in Ontario . More than 60 per cent of the company’s volume is processed in Ontario before traveling to all parts of the country.

. More than 60 per cent of the company’s volume is processed in before traveling to all parts of the country. Completes daily deliveries to 1,100 hospitals and 3,700 long-term care facilities.

Delivers regularly into almost all of Canada’s 2,300 ambulatory care services and 10,000 pharmacies.

Throughout COVID-19, the organization has maintained the health and safety of its people as its top priority, offering employees three hours of paid leave for vaccination appointments, sick-leave benefits, paid personal days and flexible work arrangements. If successful in its pursuit to help its employees quickly vaccinate through on site pop-up vaccination clinics, the organization plans to fund all costs and comply with all associated data, process and healthcare professional requirements.

“Purolator values the health and safety of our employees and the communities we serve,” adds Ferguson. “As such, we stand in support of our employees’ desire to get vaccinated alongside other front-line, essential workers as quickly as possible.”