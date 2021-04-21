Gun Point Arrest On Hwy. 11 In Strong Township

On April 18, 2021, at 1:30 p.m., North Bay OPP stopped a southbound Hwy 11 vehicle for speeding. During the stop the vehicle sped off and continued southbound.

Almaguin Highlands OPP assisted in locating the suspect vehicle on Highway 11 in Strong Township. The suspect vehicle had struck a tractor trailer causing the vehicle to lose control and enter into the west ditch. There were no injuries.

Police observed the driver running down the shoulder of the highway where he was observed brandishing a handgun at a driver in a parked vehicle. As police approached, the driver fled on foot after pointing the gun at officers.

Shortly afterwards the driver was arrested. Police seized a handgun, magazine with ammunition, suspected drugs, and $2100.

As a result of the police investigation, Tyrone Lothian, 21 years-of-age, of Toronto has been charged with the following:

Adult Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000- Canada

Adult Pointing a Firearm

Adult Flight from Police

Adult Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Firearm

Adult uttering Threats – Cause Death or Bodily Harm,

Adult Assault with a Weapon

Adult Possession of a Prohibited device Ammunition,

Adult Possession of Loaded Prohibited or Restricted Firearm,

Adult Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

Adult of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – other Drugs,

The accused was held in police custody and is to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice for a Bail Hearing.