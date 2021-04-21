Nine People Charged After A Gathering In Strong Township

On April 17, 2021, at 11:25 a.m., Almaguin Highlands OPP attended Crescent Road, in Strong Township for an unlawful gathering at a rental home.

Further investigation revealed that there were people in contravention of the recently implemented “Stay at Home Order”, under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act (EMCPA).

As a result, nine people were charged with:

Adult Individual – fail to comply with a continued section 7.0.2 order, contrary to section 10(1) of the Reopening Ontario Act (ROA).

The OPP is doing its part to support the Ontario Governments Health Emergency Declaration to limit the transmission of COVID 19. It’s important that the public understands that there are consequences for individuals who defy the EMCPA and ROA orders that are in place.