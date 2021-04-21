Human Remains Discovered In Huntsville

The Huntsville OPP says it is investigating the discovery of human remains.

On Monday, April 19, 2021 at 11 a.m., a member of the public called the OPP to report the discovery in the woods near Millar Hill Road in Huntsville.

The Muskoka Crime Unit, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB), assisted by the OPP Forensic Identification Services Unit (FISU), is conducting an investigation.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call Huntsville OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. You can submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com if you have any information on this matter or any crime. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.