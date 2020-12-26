Spruce Glen Public School Has A Positive COVID-19 Case

The Principal sent out the following letter on Boxing Day:

Dear Parent/Guardian,

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) let us know that a person from Spruce Glen Public School has tested positive for COVID-19.

IF your child IS A CLOSE CONTACT of a person who tested positive for COVID-19:

You would have received another communication from the school prior to this letter letting you know that your child is a close contact. This communications would have included a letter from the health unit, with directions that YOU MUST FOLLOW.

If your child is NOT a close contact of a person who tested positive for COVID-19 you WILL NOT receive another communication from the school and no action if required.

We know this information may be upsetting. We are working closely with Trillium Lakelands District School Board, our transportation consortium, before and after care program, and SMDHU. Together, we are taking necessary steps to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 within our school community. Due to privacy laws, the health unit will not release personal information about any staff or student who is ill unless deemed necessary.

We would like to take this opportunity to thank you for the important role that you and your family play in preventing the spread of COVID-19 at school and in our community.

For more information regarding COVID-19, including information and resources for families, visit theSMDHU website or contact Health Connection at 705-721-7520 (toll free 1-877-721-7520).

Sincerely,

Kelly Picken

Principal, Spruce Glen Public School