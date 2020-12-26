Muskoka Lakes Provides Covid-19 Update To Provincewide Shutdown

In response to the Covid-19 Provincewide Shutdown announced on Monday, December 21, 2020 by the Province of Ontario, the Township of Muskoka Lakes will be closing Port Carling Arena, Community Centres and Public Libraries to the public, effective December 24, 2020 until further notice, as part of ongoing efforts to stop the spread of Covid-19. Those impacted by cancellations and closures will be contacted directly. All refunds will be honoured. Outside pick up will be available at the Public Libraries beginning Tuesday, December 29, 2020.

These closures are in addition to facilities already closed to the public, including the Municipal Office, Bala Arena, Fire Halls and Public Works Yards. Township services continue to be offered online through the Township website, email and over the phone where possible.

“These are extremely difficult, challenging and unprecedented times. Be #covidsmart and please follow public health guidelines to stop the spread of the virus,” says Mayor Harding. “On behalf of Council and staff, we would like to wish everyone a safe and happy holiday season.”

Please be advised that Municipal Office Services will be closed from December 24, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. (noon) to January 4, 2021 at 8:15 a.m. for the holiday season.

The Township will continually update its website at www.muskokalakes.ca with any changes to Township services as a result of Covid-19.

The Township of Muskoka Lakes is working closely with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit and other community partners to monitor the global situation regarding Covid-19, and to respond accordingly. Further information is available from the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit or the Government of Ontario COVID-19.