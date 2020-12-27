Winter Weather Travel Advisory For Tonight And Monday

Weather advisory issued for:

South River – Burk’s Falls,

Western Algonquin Park – Lake of Two Rivers,

Parry Sound – Muskoka,

Haliburton,

Snow will begin this evening, however, become heavy at times later tonight and continue into Monday morning with a changeover to rain possible mid to late Monday morning.

Travel may be hazardous from late this evening until midday Monday due to rapidly accumulating snowfall and slippery conditions. Snowfall accumulations by Monday morning are expected to be in the 5 to 10 centimetre range.

