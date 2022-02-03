Southern Georgian OPP Report Several Impaired Drivers

During the past week, Southern Georgian Bay OPP have laid impaired and dangerous driving charges on the roads of the Townships of Severn and Tay, as well as in the Town of Midland.

On January 26, 2022 at around 10:30 p.m, a car was travelling at 142km/h in a 100km/h zone which caught the attention of an officer while on patrol near the Highway 400 off-ramp at Vasey Rd.

The vehicle then drove aggressively with caused a transport truck to veer sharply to prevent a collision. The driver then ignored a stop sign, lost control and the vehicle entered a ditch.

The officer arrived on scene and arrested the driver. Upon searching the male and the vehicle, weapons were located and seized which contravened a probation order which was already in place.

As a result of this investigation, Eric Trottier, 22 years of Chelmsford, Ontario is charged with Highway Traffic Act offences as well as the following charges contrary to the Criminal Code:

Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Fail to Comply with Probation Order x2

The accused was released from police custody to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice at a later date.

About 30 minutes later, a separate officer observed a vehicle speeding on Vasey Road in the Township of Tay. Due to the high speeds it took the officer some time to catch up to the driver who eventually pulled over near Old Fort Road. The driver was placed under arrest for the driving offences and while dealing with him, the passenger in the vehicle, who was intoxicated became belligerent and was arrested as well. A roadside screening test was performed on the driver and he was brought to the detachment to provide further breath samples based on the results of the test. At the detachment the driver failed to provide a breath sample.

As a result of this investigation, Bronson Boyd, 24 years of Tay Township was charged with several provincial offences as well as the following Criminal Code offences:

Operation While Impaired

Failure or Refusal to Comply with Demand

The driver’s license of the accused has been suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was towed to be impounded for 7 days. The accused was released from police custody to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice at a later date

On 28 January 2022 at around 9:45pm, a citizen reported that a driver of a vehicle seemed to be impaired in a parking lot of a fast food restaurant on Highway 93 in the Town of Midland. An officer located the vehicle in the parking lot of the restaurant and approached. Upon speaking with the driver, the officer noted the signs of alcohol impairment from the driver. A roadside screening test resulted in the arrest of the driver, he was brought to the detachment for further tests.

As a result of this investigation, Jeremy Langford, 29 years of Midland was charged with the following Criminal Code offences:

Operation While Impaired

Operation While Over 80mg

The driver’s license of the accused has been suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was towed to be impounded for 7 days. The accused was released from police custody to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice at a later date