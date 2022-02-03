Impaired Driving Investigation On Hwy 400 Leads To Drugs And Cash Seizure

Southern Georgian Bay OPP received information from the public at 2 p.m. on February 1, 2022 of an erratic driver southbound on Highway 400 near South Gibson Lake Road, Georgian Bay Township.

By 2:22 p.m. an OPP officer had the suspect vehicle stopped and the driver detained for an impaired driving investigation.

Further at scene investigation lead to the seizure of a quantity of suspected methamphetamines and opioid drugs along with a quantity of Canadian currency.

The driver was transported to detachment for further investigation by a Drug Recognition officer (DRE).

As a result of these investigations, the driver of the vehicle Brent Christopher Sehuin 35 years of Kirkland Lake has been charged with the following offences.

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Methamphetamine

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking-Opioid (other than heroin)

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

Operation While Impaired by Drug

Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000 – in Canada

The involved vehicle was towed and impounded for 7 days and the accused’s drivers licence has been suspended for 90 days as per the Ministry of Transportation (ADLS) guidelines. The accused will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice at a future date and was released into the custody of another Ontario police agency so they may continue their ongoing investigation.