Tim Hortons Introduces New White Hot Beverage Lids

Through its sustainability platform Tims For Good, Tim Hortons has been re-evaluating all its packaging and developing new solutions for the short-term and long-term.





Select Tim Hortons restaurants are now receiving new white hot beverage lids to provide to guests. By changing the colour of the lids from brown to white, Tim Hortons aims to increase the potential value of these materials to recyclers in the post-consumer market.





Tim Hortons will also expand reusable and returnable packaging trials to Vancouver in the months ahead, following up on a pilot project that launched last year in Ontario .

As the next step in its Tims For Good sustainability platform and embracing the philosophy of continuously seeking small changes that can add up to a larger impact, Tim Hortons is introducing new white hot beverage lids at select restaurants across Canada.

By changing the colour of the lids from brown to white, Tim Hortons is aiming to improve the value of these materials to recyclers. Based on industry consultations about the future of recycling in Canada, we believe that white recyclable materials have better potential to be reused and repurposed into more new products, helping us close the loop on recycling more of our packaging.

Tim Hortons has also been testing a new plastic-free fibre lid and is expanding those tests to more locations this year.

“Tims For Good is about recognizing that given our scale at Tim Hortons, every small thing we do or change we make has the potential to make a big impact. White lids are another step in our sustainability journey, and we’re looking forward to testing plastic-free fibre lids with more guests this year,” said Paul Yang, Senior Director of Innovation and Sustainability for Tim Hortons.

Through its various Tims For Good initiatives, including transitioning from plastic to paper straws, Tim Hortons in Canada eliminated one billion single-use plastics in 2021 that would otherwise have ended in landfills. Other initiatives including the introduction of new 100 per cent recycled-fibre napkins and new recyclable sandwich packaging also contributed to more than three billion units of packaging being improved at Tim Hortons restaurants in Canada in 2021 compared to the packaging that was used in restaurants in prior years.