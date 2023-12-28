Southern Georgian Bay OPP Report Two Impaired Drivers

Despite the numerous Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (R.I.D.E.) programs conducted of late by officers of the Southern Georgian Bay OPP Detachment, two area drivers were recently investigated for impaired driving related incidents.

Greg Adlam 51 years of Penetanguishene was investigated for impaired driving after officers were dispatched to a single vehicle crash. Attending officers and emergency services responded to a scene on Concession 11 East,Tiny Township near Simcoe County Road 6 North at 9:47 pm December 23, 2023 resulting in the lone driver being charged criminally after investigation with Operation while impaired – alcohol and further with Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).

A second incident on December 22, 2023 at approximately 7:02 pm found Jasen Cronin 53 years of Penetanguishene being investigated for an impaired driving offence. OPP officers conducting a R.I.D.E. program on Champlain Road at Robbs Road, Penetanguishene observed a vehicle take action to avoid the R.I.D.E. program and stopped the vehicle. Officers entered into an investigation resulting in the lone driver being charged criminally with Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus) and further with Driving motor vehicle with open container of liquor.

Both accused persons were released from custody and will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on January 4, 2024. They also face a 90 day driver’s licence suspensions as per the Ministry of Transportation (ADLS) guidelines and both vehicles were towed and impounded for 7 days.