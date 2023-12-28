Bracebridge OPP Looking For Witnesses After Collision On Matthiasville Road

Members of the Bracebridge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a serious single vehicle collision on Matthiasville Road in Bracebridge.

On December 28, 2023, at 2:00 a.m., Bracebridge OPP, along with Muskoka Paramedic Services and Bracebridge Fire Department, responded to a single motor vehicle collision on Matthiasville Road. The driver, a 36-year-old Bracebridge man, was transported to hospital with life-altering injuries and he was then airlifted to a Toronto hospital for further care.

There were no other occupants in the vehicle.

Matthiasville Road was closed while OPP Technical Collision Investigators and Reconstructionists conducted their investigation and has since reopened.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone who witnessed the collision or has home surveillance footage that may be useful is asked to call Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122.