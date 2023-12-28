Over 5.6 million people have a My Service Canada Account (MSCA), which they can use to get services and information on Employment Insurance (EI), Canada Pension Plan (CPP), Old Age Security (OAS), Social Insurance Number (SIN) and more. Whether clients need to check the status of a claim at 2:00 a.m., find out when their next benefit payment is coming, or verify the amount of benefit payments they will be receiving, all they need to do is to sign in to MSCA.

Service Canada is working to continuously improve the MSCA experience for clients so that no matter where or when they need to access it, the application works easily, seamlessly and intuitively.

Service Canada’s next step in this continuous improvement is the launch of a new MSCA dashboard. The new-look dashboard gives users a more complete view of all their benefits, services and information on a single page when they log in to their accounts, rather than navigating through separate pages for each.

This new dashboard has been launched as a beta version, with an invitation at the top of the page for users to opt-in and try it out, and then provide their feedback. Client feedback will be incorporated into future updates, with the new dashboard officially set to replace the current version in summer 2024.

“I encourage Canadians to try the new My Service Canada Account dashboard, which has simpler access to payments, benefits, and services. We are constantly working to improve government services through secure and convenient digital options. The latest updates to MSCA are a key step in creating a fully personalized digital experience that really meets the day-to-day needs of Canadians.”

– Minister of Citizens’ Services, Terry Beech