Southern Georgian Bay OPP Report Two Impaired Drivers

Two impaired drivers were removed from the roads of North Simcoe by members of the Southern Georgian Bay OPP on the evening of September 19, 2022.

At around 5:30 p.m, officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle stuck in the sand of a driveway at a home on Tiny Beaches Road South in Tiny Township. Police spoke with two males who were with the vehicle, attempting to free it. It was determined one of them had been the driver of the vehicle and the officers had a suspicion that the driver had been consuming alcohol. A demand was made to perform a roadside screening test and as a result the driver was arrested and transported to detachment to provide further breath samples.

Nandan Patel, 30 years of Etobicoke, Ontario was charged with operation while Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration Over 80 Milligrams

Just after 9 p.m, officers responded to a complaint of a single vehicle collision on Tay Point Road in the Town of Penetanguishene. A car was located and attempted to drive off as officers arrived. The car was stopped and police spoke with the driver who was displaying signs of alcohol consumption. The driver was placed under arrest and transported to detachment to provide breath samples. Upon further investigation it was discovered that the driver was prohibited to operate a vehicle in Canada.

Brandon Jacques, 23 years of Penetanguishene, Ontario faces the following charges contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada

Operation while Impaired – Alcohol and/or Drugs

Operation while Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration Over 80 Milligrams

Operation while Prohibited

Obstruct Police Officer

All accused in the preceding matters were released from custody to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Midland on October 6, 2022. When charged with impaired driving, the drivers license of the accused is suspended for 90 days and the vehicle they were operating is impounded for 7 days.