People Are Stealing Election Signs In Haliburton County

Haliburton Highlands OPP is investigating the theft of election and community safety signage in Haliburton County.

The Haliburton Highlands OPP recently received reports of the theft of election and community safety signage and would like to remind residents to be vigilant and make a report if you witness any such incidents to the police immediately.

Anyone removing signage without authority to do so could result in persons being charged with theft under $5,000.

Haliburton Highlands OPP is requesting anyone with information that can assist police to call 1-888-310-1122 or (705) 286-1431. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip at https://www.khcrimestoppers.com/ where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward.