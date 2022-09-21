Bass Pro Shops And Cabela’s Support Forests Ontario’s 50M Tree Program

To celebrate National Forest Week and a generous $100,000 grant from the Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s Outdoor Fund, Forests Ontario staff members visited the Cabela’s store in Barrie on Friday. The grant supports the creation, conservation and maintenance of new forests across the province through Forests Ontario’s 50 Million Tree Program.

Forests Ontario Director of Business Development Kim Sellers (centre) with Cabela’s Outdoor Fund in-store leads at the Cabela’s store in Barrie. (CNW Group/Forests Ontario) Forests Ontario Director of Business Development Kim Sellers (right side of cheque) is joined by Cabela’s Outfitters at the Cabela’s store in Barrie. (CNW Group/Forests Ontario)

“By uniting our passionate customers with conservation leaders and industry partners, we’re taking bold actions to ensure a bright future for outdoorsmen and women and the wildlife we love. We are proud to support Forests Ontario and help create healthy, new forests right here in Ontario,” Bob Ziehmer, Bass Pro Shops & Cabela’s Sr. Director of Conservation, says.

The Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s Outdoor Fund is supported by their customers when they decide to round up their purchase at the register – which means that Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s team members are helping to shape the future growth and health of our outdoors and all who love it.

“Our Outfitters team members are dedicated to the conservation movement and have been incredibly excited to rally our customers to support the Outdoor Fund. It was a great opportunity for them to meet the Forests Ontario team and learn more about the 50 Million Tree Program,” Holly Jones, Store Manager, Cabela’s Barrie, says.

Forests Ontario and its partners planted 2.5 million native tree seedlings across the province in the 2022 planting season as part of the 50 Million Tree Program, bringing the program total to 36.7 million trees planted, creating more than 18,000 hectares of new forest on nearly 7,000 project sites.

“Creating healthy, new forests is one of the most effective, nature-based solutions in combating climate change impacts in our communities,” Rob Keen, Registered Professional Forester and Chief Executive Officer, Forests Ontario, says. “We are grateful to Bass Pro Shop and Cabela’s for their dedication to environmental initiatives and hope that they inspire other corporations to make a difference in our communities.”

To learn more about Forests Ontario’s 50 Million Tree Program, please visit www.forestsontario.ca.