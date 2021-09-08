Southern Georgian Bay OPP Report Three Impaired Drivers

Southern Georgian Bay OPP say they removed three impaired drivers from North Simcoe roadways over the Labour Day holiday weekend.

Officers on patrol responded to a motorist’s complaint at 5:31 p.m. September 6, 2021 of being struck by a GMC pickup truck on Fox Street, Penetanguishene. Attending investigators spoke with the operators of both vehicles and entered into an impaired driving investigation of the driver of the GMC pickup truck.

As a result, Barry Lewis 23 years of Penetanguishene has been charged with Operation while impaired – alcohol and further with Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus). The accused was also charged with Careless driving and Novice driver – B.A.C. above zero contrary to the Highway Traffic Act.

On September 5, 2021 a officer on patrol noted an driving offence involving a vehicle on Hugel Avenue turning onto Simcoe County Road 93 in Midland. The officer stopped and spoke with the driver and entered into an impaired driving investigation. As a result, Christopher Ralph Miles 45 years of Tiny Township has been charged with the following offences of Operation while impaired – alcohol and further with Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

An officer on patrol conducted a vehicle stop on Manly Street, Midland at 1:57 a.m. September 4, 2021 and upon speaking with the driver entered into a drinking and driving investigation. As a result, Jonathan Whitton 40 years of Midland has been charged with Operation while impaired – alcohol and further with Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

All three accused persons were released to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Midland with dates in September 2021 and are subject to the 90 day licence suspension and vehicle tow/impound under the Ministry of Transportation (ADLS) guidelines.